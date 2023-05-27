Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $78.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEGN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

About Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 598,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after buying an additional 318,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 139,077 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

