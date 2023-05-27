Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $78.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.40.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEGN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Legend Biotech Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.