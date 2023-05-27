Lido DAO (LDO) Price Hits $1.96

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00007326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $36.75 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,318,655 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

