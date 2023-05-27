LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.42. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.