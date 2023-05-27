LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.42. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

