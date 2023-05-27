LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.08

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and traded as high as $12.24. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 15,032 shares.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.