LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.08

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and traded as high as $12.24. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 15,032 shares.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 76.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 228,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 98,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

