Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $898.86

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 898.86 ($11.18) and traded as low as GBX 880 ($10.95). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.32), with a volume of 14,567 shares trading hands.

Lok’nStore Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £276.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3,825.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 823.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 898.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 5.75 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Lok’nStore Group

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Andrew Jacobs sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($9.95), for a total transaction of £10,000,000 ($12,437,810.95). In related news, insider Charles Peal sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.20), for a total value of £10,250 ($12,748.76). Also, insider Andrew Jacobs sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($9.95), for a total transaction of £10,000,000 ($12,437,810.95). Insiders have sold 1,276,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,830,000 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.