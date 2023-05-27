Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Lomiko Metals stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 11,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,859. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

