London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in May

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 1,356,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 2.1 %

LNSTY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 94,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

