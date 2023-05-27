Loop Capital Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $80.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.13.

New Relic Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NEWR opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,184.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,918,057.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at $438,184.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,191 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,526. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

