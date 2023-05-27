Loop Capital Cuts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $135.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.29. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,467 shares of company stock valued at $42,164,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,540 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,676 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.