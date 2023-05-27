L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.78

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and traded as low as $86.33. L’Oréal shares last traded at $87.49, with a volume of 69,805 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRLCY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.80.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

About L’Oréal

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.0325 per share. This is a positive change from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

