Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.16. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 25,450 shares.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.10.

About Macarthur Minerals

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

