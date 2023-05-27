MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $63.98 million and approximately $5,910.57 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

