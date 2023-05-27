Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

