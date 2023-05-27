Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.48.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
Read More
