Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) CFO Assaf Zipori Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) CFO Assaf Zipori acquired 50,000 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,065.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Markforged stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Markforged Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 47.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.70 target price on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Markforged by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,928 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the first quarter valued at about $10,582,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markforged by 15.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,565,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markforged by 370.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,230 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

