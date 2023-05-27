Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.37 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 32.4 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $65.75.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

