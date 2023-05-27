Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.264-1.397 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.85.

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

