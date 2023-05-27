Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Allen Holding Inc. NY

Allen Holding Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Match Group makes up 0.3% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allen Holding Inc. NY’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,247. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

