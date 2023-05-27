Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

