MELD (MELD) Price Hits $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. MELD has a total market cap of $31.99 million and $2.41 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,742,564,791 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01765292 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,381,620.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

