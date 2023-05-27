Metahero (HERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $232,986.39

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $25.66 million and approximately $232,986.39 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

