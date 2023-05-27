Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Microvast were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Microvast Price Performance

MVSTW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Microvast has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.91.

