Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 573,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 453,050 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

