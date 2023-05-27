Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 213 ($2.65) price target on the stock.

MAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 177.75 ($2.21).

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 207.80 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.97 ($2.74). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.24.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

