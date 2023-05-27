Mizuho Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $340.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $332.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.33 and its 200-day moving average is $264.61. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $333.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

