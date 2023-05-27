MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Trading Up 7.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

