Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (MAVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Price Performance
MAVT stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.03 million, a PE ratio of -483.87 and a beta of 0.75. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 183 ($2.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.62.
About Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust
