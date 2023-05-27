Monero Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $36.70 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $151.10 or 0.00564839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,754.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00329447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.96 or 0.00422252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001160 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,284,210 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

