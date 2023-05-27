Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Monro Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. Monro has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Monro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Stories

