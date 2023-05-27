Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.10 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $44.86 million and $1.10 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $6.44 or 0.00023780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,811,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,962,595 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

