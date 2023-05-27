Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $25.90 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,076 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $415.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.76. The stock has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

