Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $613,000 Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

STLA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,336,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

