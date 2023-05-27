Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 2.00% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,639,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 116,375 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth $3,226,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 720.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 69,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 474,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 68,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

