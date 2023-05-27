Motco Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Motco trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in FedEx were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $224.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

