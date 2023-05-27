Motco Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Motco reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,252,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 695,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,945,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,924,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after buying an additional 733,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,431,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

HYG stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

