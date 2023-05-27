Motco Sells 200 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Motco reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Evergy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,924,000 after buying an additional 194,152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,815,000 after purchasing an additional 541,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 282,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,348,000 after acquiring an additional 217,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Evergy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,544 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

