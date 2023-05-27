Motco Takes Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.