Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Movella (NASDAQ:MVLAGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Movella Stock Performance

Shares of MVLA opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Movella has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Movella will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Movella

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 61,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 17,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,247. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 61,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 89,022 shares of company stock valued at $145,762 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movella

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movella during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Movella in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Movella in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movella in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Intel Corp acquired a new position in Movella in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movella

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.

