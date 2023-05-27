Multichain (MULTI) Price Hits $3.41 on Major Exchanges

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Multichain has traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a market capitalization of $62.56 million and $16.18 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be bought for $3.41 or 0.00012745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

