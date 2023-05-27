My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Cap of $910,756.71 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $910,756.71 and approximately $200,797.27 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

