MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

MYTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

MYTE stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $334.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. On average, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

