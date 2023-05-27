Nano (XNO) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002641 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $94.24 million and $445,315.25 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,782.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00330931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00564086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00067757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00424437 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

