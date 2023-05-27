National Bank of Canada’s (NA) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Cormark reissued their market perform rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$105.32.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NA opened at C$100.10 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.0705882 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

