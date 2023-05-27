Navcoin Price Tops $0.0529 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $41,815.10 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00130091 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039244 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00022020 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003740 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,231,781 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.