NBT Bank N A NY Buys 150 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,611,000 after buying an additional 378,398 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $136.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

