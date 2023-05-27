NBT Bank N A NY Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,015,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,261. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

