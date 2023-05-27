NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.6 %

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. 4,840,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.