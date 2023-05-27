NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,901 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.56 and a one year high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

