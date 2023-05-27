NBT Bank N A NY Takes $499,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 98,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.30. The company had a trading volume of 949,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,336. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

