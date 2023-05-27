NBT Bank N A NY Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,769,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,957 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,940,000 after purchasing an additional 394,448 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 905,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after buying an additional 503,512 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 309,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,752. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

