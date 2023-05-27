NEAR Protocol Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $31.02 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00005962 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00053863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,532,222 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 909,532,222 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.59997652 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $42,863,557.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

